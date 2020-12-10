Waste Management implements COVID precautions to keep workers safe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Collecting trash is never really a clean job, but automated trucks that dump the cans with a mechanical arm certainly help.

It’s the same with recyclables, but workers eventually have to sort all the materials by hand.

A spokesperson for Waste Management said it has made big changes at the processing facility.

Workers wear PPE, practice social distancing and have eliminated communal gatherings.

“With people being at home more than they have in the past, there is more recycling that is generated and really the message needs to be to only recycle those material that are truly recyclable,” said Waste Management spokesperson Julie Ketchum.

For more information on what you can recycle, go to wm.com.

