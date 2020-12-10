Vision Zero campaign working to keep fatalities below 100

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota has had 93 vehicle fatalities in 2020 so far, a number tracked by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Comparing 2010 and 2019 the state saw almost 3,000 fewer car accidents, and about 400 fewer injuries from vehicle crashes. In 2019 the state had 100 fatalities on the road, and the state is working to have fewer this year.

“I had no idea there were that many fatalities in the state, that is a surprise to me,” said Nellie Edwards, Minot.

“There’s a lot of safety improvements that have been going on, you can see them all around and I think it’s helping,” said Justin Thurn, Minot.

The state launched the Vision Zero campaign in 2018 in North Dakota with the goal of eliminating fatalities on the roads.

