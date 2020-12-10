Toys for Tots needs gifts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Toys for Tots is in need of gifts this holiday season.

Normally they’re able to host fundraising events and businesses are able to hold toy drives, but due to COVID-19 a lot of those events were canceled.

The Burleigh-Morton Toys for Tots can typically provide toys to about seven to eight thousand children and as of Tuesday they had less than 1,000 items.

Burleigh-Morton Toys for Tots coordinator Michelle Tait said it takes a quarter of a million dollars to run the Toys for Tots program and this year they’ve raised about $7,000.

“We can take everything that we have going on and we can be negative about it or we can decide what we can do to help and that’s why we’re here, to find out what we can do to help,” said Tait.

Those looking to donate, sign up for assistance, or to volunteer can do so by going to toysfortots.org and searching for Bismarck.

Everything stays local.

