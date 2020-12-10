Thursday: 6.3% daily rate; 9,032 tests, 575 positive, 23 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.3%* Thursday. There are 302 currently hospitalized (+18 change) due to COVID. Out of 9,032 tests, 575 were positive. There were 23 new deaths (1103 total). 4,596 active cases.

Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 17 out of the 23 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (15 were from November).

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 6.4%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,032 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,208,966 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

575 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

521 – PCR Tests | 54 antigen tests 86,707 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.28% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,596 - Total Active Cases

+42 Individuals from Yesterday

493 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (423 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

81,008 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

302 – Currently Hospitalized

+18 - Individuals from yesterday

23 – New Deaths*** (1,103 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 17 out of the 23 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (15 were from November).

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 90s from McLean County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 40s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Renville County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 60s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Traill County.

Man in his 80s from Wells County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County – 12

· Benson County - 5

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County - 1

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 84

· Cass County – 136

· Cavalier County - 3

· Dickey County – 7

· Divide County - 1

· Dunn County – 3

· Eddy County – 2

· Emmons County - 1

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 35

· Grant County - 2

· Griggs County – 1

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 3

· Logan County – 5

· McHenry County – 3

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 9

· McLean County – 13

· Mercer County - 11

· Morton County – 28

· Mountrail County – 6

· Nelson County – 3

· Pembina County – 4

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 10

· Ransom County – 4

· Richland County - 15

· Rolette County – 48

· Sargent County – 3

· Sheridan County - 2

· Sioux County – 6

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 7

· Stutsman County – 13

· Towner County - 6

· Traill County - 12

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 35

· Wells County - 3

· Williams County – 16

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.