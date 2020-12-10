Sports Spotlight Andrew Leingang

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century High School football team won their second consecutive state title and go into the off season riding an impressive 22 game winning streak. Andrew Leingang has been their anchor in the trenches.

Leingang and the Patriots won every game in his junior and senior seasons.

“At the start of the season, I felt like we were kind of walking on egg shells, just very cautious. Everyone didn’t know if we would get this far and finally getting to that final game taking care of business in that fashion. It’s just an awesome feeling,”Leingang said.

Since middle school, Head Coach Ron Wingenbach saw the potential in Leingang.

“Well, I think when we had him in our youth camps. When he was a fifth, six-grader, you knew he was going to be pretty special,” said Wingenbach. “Number one, he was just a big boy at that time that you knew was going to grow, and did we have any aspirations or beliefs that he would get to 6′6, 275? I don’t think so, but he’s been a very important cog in our program now for four years, and we certainly want to wish him the best. We are going to miss him. I think the best compliment you can give Andrew is he made everyone else around him better.”

Leingang’s dominance on the field caught the attention of college coaches around the country.

When it was time to make a decision, he chose Kansas State.

“I just feel like the Big-12 conference is very exciting, you know, K State football is all about they run some outside zone stuff some pin & pull stuff, which I am very familiar with. And, I feel like being an O-lineman at K-State will be something great to do and they always told me right now is one of the best times to be at K State and I’m excited to go compete for a Big 12 Championship,”Leingang said.

The Wildcats have a lot of coaches that were previously at North Dakota State. Those ties played a big factor in landing Leingang.

“I just feel like them knowing what North Dakota kids are all about was very important for me. I know those guys did an awesome job recruiting me and they specifically said they want tough North Dakota kids. And just being able to fit that mold for them is a very humbling thing to do and I’m just so excited to play for those guys I know they are great coaches all around and I’m very excited for my time there,” Leingang said.

Leingang says he wants to use the winter to gain muscle and explosiveness before leaving for college.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.