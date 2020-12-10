Advertisement

Soon-to-be nursing grads could offer solution to hospital shortages

(BreAnn Volk)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Many Minot State University nursing students wrapped up their final semester Wednesday.

Jenna Routledge said she did not expect to start her nursing career in a global pandemic, but soon she will make the jump from the classroom to the clinic.

“Knowing that I’m needed and knowing that so many more people are needed and it’s just not enough nurses coming in, and it’s just a shortage,” said Routledge.

Routledge accepted a job in the Mom-Baby unit at Trinity Health and will start early next year, and she’s not alone.

BreAnn Volk also accepted a position at Trinity.

“We deal with both types of patients both more critical and just surgical patients there,” said Volk.

Both grads completed their practicum at Trinity Health and saw firsthand the pandemic’s impact on healthcare workers during this period of record hospitalizations.

“You kind of get to see beforehand where the nurses are getting pulled to and how short they are. So it’s very rewarding to be able to come in and fill some of those spots,” said Volk.

Teachers said many will stay in the area once they graduate, meaning less burden on the nurses who have been working full time throughout the pandemic.

“We’re graduating 19.  I think a good portion of them are staying in Minot,” said MSU Instructor Renee Duncan.

Graduates said they can’t wait to jump in and make a difference.

“I’m just excited to hit the ground running,” said Routledge.

The graduation for nurses in the MSU program is scheduled for next week.

Bringing some much-needed relief for those at the front lines.

The MSU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree requires 122 credit hours and generally is completed in four and a half years.

