Shakes, tremors after earthquake strikes northern South Dakota

BOWDLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents in Edmunds and Walworth counties are still trying to make sense of the rumbling and shaking they felt Tuesday night after an earthquake struck just north of Bowdle.

Just before heading to bed last night, Bowdle Mayor Rick Boschee heard something strange, almost like a storm had suddenly moved in over the area.

“I heard a loud bang, and I thought it could’ve been lighting and thunder, you know. We did set a record high yesterday, so it wouldn’t surprise me,” Boschee said.

But what he really heard was an earthquake. The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake just before midnight seven miles north of Bowdle, registering at a 3.2 on the Richter scale, just above the threshold where quakes can be felt. And the shaking was much more intense closer to the epicenter.

“My daughter, son-in-law, her family, they live out there. And she told me they could really feel it there. Of course, they’re only about three miles from where it actually took place,” Boschee said.

Boschee said the earthquake was the talk of the town Wednesday, with most only hearing a rumbling sound but some experiencing some shaking.

“I know there’s been a little talk this morning in town. People that have heard it or felt it didn’t know what it was. Yeah, it’s quite interesting.”

It’s the second earthquake to hit the state this year. The other struck near Platte earlier this year but was too weak to be felt. Earthquakes are rare in South Dakota, but they’re not unheard of. The last earthquake to hit the state that could be felt struck near Onida in 2017.

Boschee said the one that struck Tuesday night is just another item on the list of strange and crazy things to happen this year.

“It’s 2020. So with the pandemic and politics, why should we be surprised by an earthquake really?”

Since 1900, the USGS has recorded 67 earthquakes that either struck South Dakota or hit close enough to be felt within the state. Most were located along the Missouri River and James River valleys, or in the Black Hills Region.

The earthquake that hit Bowdle Tuesday night was the largest since 2018, when a 3.2 magnitude was recorded north of Valentine, Nebraska.

