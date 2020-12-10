Advertisement

Recall: Erectile dysfunction and depression pills bottled together by accident

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when...
The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The pharmaceutical company Avkare is recalling two medications that are used to treat erectile dysfunction and severe depression.

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.

Products affected include:

  • Sildenafil tablets, lot No. 36884, expiration date 03/2022, bottle count 100, NDC No. 42291-748-01; and
  • Trazodone tablets, lot No. 36783, expiration date 06/2022, bottle count 1000 and NDC No. 42291-834-10

If taken, the medications can cause serious health concerns.

So far, Avkare says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. Those who have experienced problems that may be related to using this product should contact their physician.

For more information on this recall, contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Burgum extends mask mandate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
North Dakota involved in election suit
North Dakota involved in election suit

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump announces Israel and Morocco to normalize relations
High-speed chase along I-94
High-speed chase ends in arrest of Bismarck man
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Trump’s chief virus aid negotiator sees ‘a lot of progress’