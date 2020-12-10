Pete Stanton named NSAA Coach of The Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After leading the Dickinson State Blue Hawks to its sixth straight NSAA title, Head Coach Pete Stanton has been named the NSAA Coach of The Year.

The Blue Hawks went undefeated in the fall winning all nine games.

This undefeated season was just the sixth time in school history that the Blue Hawks finished without a loss. The regular season might be over but there is still work to be done.

The Blue Hawks are preparing for the 2020 NAIA National Tournament, which is scheduled for spring 2021.

