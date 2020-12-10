New grant and new programs for Minot artists

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Council of the Arts will buy new online streaming equipment to help support local artists.

The money is coming from a $25,000 grant from Arts Midwest. They are one of seven North Dakota organizations awarded funds through the grant.

Director Justin Anderson said the grant will be used to help local artists survive the pandemic.

“Over 800 organizations were nominated for receiving funds. It’s a pretty big deal to be one of the few that were chosen,” said Anderson.

He said more projects are coming but isn’t ready to announce what they are just yet.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.