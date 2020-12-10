New Burke County Sheriff’s Department garage aims to cut down on response times

BOWBELLS, N.D. – The Burke County Sheriff’s Department recently built a heated garage for their gear and patrol cars.

The new garage will allow vehicles to thaw when the cold sets in and be ready to go in an effort to cut down on response times.

Responding to a call as quickly as possible is what the community expects out of its law enforcement.

“That’s what we are all about, response time, getting there quickly to stop a threat, if there maybe one. And that’s what the people expect of us as well,” said Sgt. Sam Mueller.

The department’s new garage is going to help just that during the frigid winter months.

“Sometimes during the winter, where it is so cold, our breaks freeze up. So even just pulling your vehicle into a warm shop for 20-30 minutes can thaw your breaks out pretty quickly,” said Sheriff Shawn Brien.

Adding that every minute counts when responding to a call.

“If your vehicle is frozen up, it can be minutes, you know several minutes,” said Brien.

Several minutes could be life threatening. The garage also protects important gear and equipment that is needed for rescues.

“We just have some particular equipment in there, that are better off staying in protected environments, warm, warmer environment,” said Mueller.

Aiding the community in quicker and more safe response.

The department hasn’t been had to thaw vehicles just yet due to the unseasonably warm weather, but they say they are ready now if and when temperatures drop.

The garage was taxpayer-funded. Brien said they would like to add on and create more office space and add concrete to the driveway entrance.

