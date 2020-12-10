Advertisement

NDUS reminds students of after-hour counseling services available

North Dakota University System
North Dakota University System
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted college campuses in a variety of ways, including health and counseling services.

The North Dakota University System is reminding students of their partnership with FirstLink, the help and suicide hotline, that can be used for after-hours assistance.

According to NDUS administrators, by September the service had logged nearly 700 texts and calls from the state’s 11 public colleges and universities.

They covered everything from students looking for information or referrals, to crisis intervention.

NDUS Student Affairs Director Katie Fitzsimmons said that while the number of calls and texts have not increased compared to September of last year, the level of support needed from counseling services has increased.

“There’s a lot of loss, not to mention income instability, food insecurity, people losing their jobs, everything being turned upside down. So I think everybody is struggling on some level right now,” said Fitzsimmons.

FirstLink is free for all North Dakota colleges and universities.

Those in need of assistance can reach out to their campus counseling center, or call FirstLink at 211 or text them at 898-211.

