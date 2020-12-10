Lawmaker says he contracted COVID-19 from organizational session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 8.

He was chosen as one of three Presidential Electors in North Dakota for the Electoral College vote on Monday, but now has to step down.

“It’s very disappointing. Typically that’s something you do once in your life,” said Holmberg.

The lawmaker said contact tracers traced the onset of the virus back to Tuesday, Dec. 1, or Wednesday, Dec. 2, the first two days of the state’s legislative organizational session.

“That’s the only place it could have been, otherwise I haven’t been anywhere. No one is going to convince me it didn’t come from there,” said Holmberg.

There’s no information on whether any other lawmakers have tested positive for the virus at this time, but the Legislative Council said three of their staff members have.

The three staff members positive test could also be traced back to the three days of organizational session.

“It’s safe to say that the timing is more than coincidental,” said Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

Many lawmakers expressed concern over COVID-19 safety measures during the organizational session, saying that they needed to be more careful during legislative session to ensure lawmakers could show up in person.

Mask requirements were adopted in the

