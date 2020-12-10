High-speed chase ends in arrest of Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high-speed chase along I-94 Thursday morning ended in a crash and the arrest of a Bismarck man.

State troopers attempted to pull over 29-year-old John Lindler in Dawson for speeding at 7 a.m.

Lindler drove away on the Interstate and approached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

Near Steele, the driver attempted to drive into a field but stuck a pile of rocks and the car was catapulted.

Lindler then tried escaping on foot but was apprehended. He’s charged with driving under the influence and fleeing, as well as drug charges.

