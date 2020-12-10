Advertisement

High-speed chase ends in arrest of Bismarck man

High-speed chase along I-94
High-speed chase along I-94(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high-speed chase along I-94 Thursday morning ended in a crash and the arrest of a Bismarck man.

State troopers attempted to pull over 29-year-old John Lindler in Dawson for speeding at 7 a.m.

Lindler drove away on the Interstate and approached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

Near Steele, the driver attempted to drive into a field but stuck a pile of rocks and the car was catapulted.

Lindler then tried escaping on foot but was apprehended. He’s charged with driving under the influence and fleeing, as well as drug charges.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Burgum extends mask mandate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
North Dakota involved in election suit
North Dakota involved in election suit

Latest News

Vision Zero
Vision Zero campaign working to keep fatalities below 100
County by County, December 9, 2020
Businesses near border react to loss of income from Canadian travelers
Sports Spotlight: Andrew Leingang