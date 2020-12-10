Getting ready for spring with conservation trees

TOWNER, N.D. – While we are all bracing for the winter months, one government agency is already preparing for spring.

The Towner State Nursery finished boxing up their bare root trees for the spring.

They boxed more than 400,000 conservation trees in the last month, many of which are conifer evergreens.

The trees will sit in a refrigeration room, which stays at a near constant 27 degrees.

The state’s soil conservation districts will later help plant these trees back in North Dakota soil.

“That’s our biggest customer. So, there is a minimum of one in every county in North Dakota, some counties have two. And so they buy about 50 percent of all our trees we sell every year,” said Jeff Smette, nursery manager.

Each one of those tiny seedlings takes about three years to grow to that size, starting from a tiny seed.

