Advertisement

Getting ready for spring with conservation trees

Conservation trees
Conservation trees(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNER, N.D. – While we are all bracing for the winter months, one government agency is already preparing for spring.

The Towner State Nursery finished boxing up their bare root trees for the spring.

They boxed more than 400,000 conservation trees in the last month, many of which are conifer evergreens.

The trees will sit in a refrigeration room, which stays at a near constant 27 degrees.

The state’s soil conservation districts will later help plant these trees back in North Dakota soil.

“That’s our biggest customer. So, there is a minimum of one in every county in North Dakota, some counties have two. And so they buy about 50 percent of all our trees we sell every year,” said Jeff Smette, nursery manager.

Each one of those tiny seedlings takes about three years to grow to that size, starting from a tiny seed.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Burgum extends mask mandate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
North Dakota involved in election suit
North Dakota involved in election suit

Latest News

HERG+ Grant
HERG+ grant offers assistance to hotels
North Dakota University System
NDUS reminds students of after-hour counseling services available
Minot Area Council of the Arts
New grant and new programs for Minot artists
Hailey Seewalker
Bismarck PD seeks public’s help locating 15-year-old Hailey Seewalker