Families For Wishes

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Make-A-Wish North Dakota needs your help this month making more wishes possible for children living with critical illnesses.

All month, The Families For Wishes Fundraiser is working toward that goal and our Country Morning Today/North Dakota Today family teamed up to help with our very own fundraising page.

Today we bring Regional Director Amanda Godfread to learn about the effort and how your donation makes a difference. You can make your donation at www.northdakota.wish.org. Just click on the “Families For Wishes” at the top.

Prime Rib Rub
Taking Control of Your Finances
Families For Wishes
Prime Rib Rub
