West Fargo emergency crews have suspended the search for a missing woman until weekend

By Brian Sherrod and Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Valley Water Rescue has suspended water search and will come back Saturday to continue searching.

West Fargo Fire and Police will continue to walk up and down the banks of Sheyenne River and continue to investigate other leads.

Original: Emergency crews are continuing to search the Sheyenne River in West Fargo.

On Wednesday afternoon, Valley News Live reported that police and emergency crews responded to a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may be in the river.

As of Thursday morning, Valley Water Rescue divers are in the river and K9s are being used to search the riverbanks.

West Fargo Police say their team is utilizing all resources to investigate that section of the river and will expand their search if they don’t find anything.

The crews plan to keep searching until dark.

