County by County, December 9, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – This week, we look at two holiday themed events kicking off, a county looking for volunteers, and a courthouse goes to appointment only business.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that courthouse is only open to the public by appointment only.

They are available for appointments from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Before entering the courthouse for your appointment, you have to call the specific office and wear a mask.

Call the sheriff’s office at 701-547-3211 for more information about the new rule.

Heading over to Pierce County now, there is an opportunity for you to support those in need in your community.

The Pierce County food pantry is looking for help making deliveries this weekend in Rugby on Dec. 19.

If you are interested in helping, call 701-776-5597.

Some holiday events are kicking off in Parshall this weekend.

A parade of lights will be this weekend on Dec. 12, starting at 7:00 p.m.

It will be held on main street.

Face coverings and social distancing will be recommended.

In our last County by County story for this week, we head to Towner, where holiday spirit is spreading to the county living center.

On Dec. 21, Santa and elves will be visiting the residents at the long-term care facility in Cando.

They will pass out gifts and have music in the hallways.

If you have a gift you would like to give, bring them to the facility by Dec. 19.

