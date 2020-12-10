Advertisement

California man charged with decapitating son, daughter

The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu...
The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.

The 34-year-old faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He’s charged with fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl on Nov. 29 in Lancaster.

Prosecutors say his other two boys, ages 8 and 9, were supposedly shown their siblings’ bodies and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Burgum extends mask mandate
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
Three cats were killed in the fire, and the family’s apartment was destroyed. Many others were...
Kids jump from 3rd-story window to escape fire sparked by Christmas tree

Latest News

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attack. The victim's family is offering...
Mother says she's scarred for life after strangers attacked her in Fla. home
A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Neighbors said someone has been sweeping dog feces off their high-rise balcony in downtown...
‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say