Bismarck PD seeks public’s help locating 15-year-old Hailey Seewalker

Hailey Seewalker
Hailey Seewalker(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is searching for information to help locate 15-year-old runaway Hailey Seewalker. 

Seewalker was reported as a runaway on Oct. 30, 2020. 

Seewalker is described as a Native American female, 5′0″, 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. It is possible that half of her hair is dyed red.

She was last seen Nov. 25, 2020 in the 2800 Block of Ithica Drive at a residence, but officers were unable to locate her at that time. 

Police believe she is willfully missing and not in immediate danger.

Seewalker was reported to have been wearing a black hoodie with a cartoon character, jeans with holes and black leggings underneath and black Converse tennis shoes when she initially was reported as a runaway. 

Police have reason to believe she may be with a biological family member somewhere in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

If anyone has any information on the location of Seewalker, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.

