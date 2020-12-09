Williams County and Williston School Districts vote to reorganize

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - In a high special election turnout, voters in Williams County School District #8 and Williston Public School District #1 have voted to join together to create the Williston Basin School District #007.

Williams County Auditor Beth Innis says the vote passed 541 to 367 in District 8, and 2,527 to 391 in District 1.

These are unofficial results from the auditor’s office, the canvassing board will verify them when they meet on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Reorganization will bring some tax changes for Williston and Williams County residents.

For example, for a $100,000 dollar home in District 8, annual property taxes would increase by about $50 to a total of $427. In District 1, taxes would decrease by about $50 dollars to a total of $516.

The new school district will take effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

