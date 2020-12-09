Advertisement

Williams County and Williston School Districts vote to reorganize

Williams County and Williston School Districts vote to reorganize
Williams County and Williston School Districts vote to reorganize(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - In a high special election turnout, voters in Williams County School District #8 and Williston Public School District #1 have voted to join together to create the Williston Basin School District #007.

Williams County Auditor Beth Innis says the vote passed 541 to 367 in District 8, and 2,527 to 391 in District 1.

These are unofficial results from the auditor’s office, the canvassing board will verify them when they meet on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Reorganization will bring some tax changes for Williston and Williams County residents.

For example, for a $100,000 dollar home in District 8, annual property taxes would increase by about $50 to a total of $427. In District 1, taxes would decrease by about $50 dollars to a total of $516.

The new school district will take effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 4,824 tests, 365 positive, 9 deaths
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
Surveillance video of two men stealing ATM machine
Two suspects break-in to LaMoure County gas station, rip out ATM with tow rope
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
Heitkamp passed over for Ag Secretary
City of Minot employees impacted by COVID trending downward
Minot Symphony Orchestra takes holiday concert online