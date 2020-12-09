Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.5%* Wednesday. There are 284 currently hospitalized (-44 change) with 41 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,085 tests, 473 were positive. There were 16 new deaths (1080 total). 4,554 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.8%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,085 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,199,933 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

473 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

415 – PCR Tests | 58 antigen tests 86,149 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.49% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,554 - Total Active Cases

-220 Individuals from Yesterday

666 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (531 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

80,515 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

284 – Currently Hospitalized

-44 - Individuals from yesterday

16 – New Deaths*** (1,080 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from McKenzie County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Traill County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County – 8

· Benson County - 3

· Bottineau County – 3

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 52

· Cass County – 116

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 7

· Divide County - 1

· Dunn County – 3

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 2

· Golden Valley County - 3

· Grand Forks County – 51

· Griggs County – 2

· Hettinger County - 1

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 2

· Logan County - 5

· McKenzie County - 4

· McLean County – 7

· Mercer County - 6

· Morton County – 15

· Mountrail County – 2

· Nelson County – 3

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County – 4

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 11

· Ransom County – 3

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 23

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County – 4

· Sioux County - 1

· Stark County – 13

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 20

· Towner County - 6

· Traill County - 13

· Walsh County - 6

· Ward County – 18

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 25

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

