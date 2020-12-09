Volunteers create Christmas wonderland for nursing home residents

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - People in Watford City took on a huge project to bring Christmas joy to residents at the Good Shephard Nursing Home.

For nine hours, about 70 volunteers worked together to decorate the long-term care courtyard with Christmas lights and decorations as nursing home residents watched from their windows.

“It’s something different. Something to look at. Something to look forward to. It was absolutely amazing to see. I saw a lot of people that I knew and some that I didn’t. It’s always been a very good community,” said Good Shephard Nursing Home resident Verena Lievel.

The idea to decorate the courtyard started a couple days ago when the nursing home activities team reached out on Facebook to ask for donations and volunteers, hoping to make this Christmas feel special to residents.

“We just in the matter of like not even 24 hours have accumulated $1,000 worth of Christmas decorations, and more people calling saying what do you need, do you need a tree, do you need a giant Santa? Let’s make this happen,” said volunteer Jesse Scofield.

Some of the residents’ families helped alongside school and organization groups.

“It was just a good thing that we could all come together safely, and bring joy to our residents, and I think we all needed it just as much as they did,” said Good Shephard Nursing Home Activities Director Kristin Rhone.

Now that the courtyard is all lit up at night, residents can look out their windows and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

The Activities Team says they’re planning more events to boost residents’ spirits, including inviting multiple groups to sing Christmas carols outside so residents can listen from their windows.

