Velva’s Jersey Selzler commits to MSU Moorhead football

VELVA, N.D. – Velva quarterback Jersey Selzler announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he has verbally committed to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons football program.

Selzler thanked his teammates, coaches, and the city of Velva for showing him support throughout his Aggies career.

Selzler helped lead Velva to an undefeated Region 3 campaign and a trip to the Class A State semifinals in his senior season.

