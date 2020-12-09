Advertisement

Velva’s Jersey Selzler commits to MSU Moorhead football

Jersey Selzler
Jersey Selzler(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Velva quarterback Jersey Selzler announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he has verbally committed to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons football program.

Selzler thanked his teammates, coaches, and the city of Velva for showing him support throughout his Aggies career.

Selzler helped lead Velva to an undefeated Region 3 campaign and a trip to the Class A State semifinals in his senior season.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 4,824 tests, 365 positive, 9 deaths
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
Surveillance video of two men stealing ATM machine
Two suspects break-in to LaMoure County gas station, rip out ATM with tow rope
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Demon boys basketball
Demons boys basketball season preview
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles name Jalen Hurts as new starting quarterback
Troy Martyniuk
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Troy Martyniuk
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers