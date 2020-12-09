North Dakota mask requirement extended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum’s office extended the mask mandate until January 18, 2021.

The mandate has been in place since Nov. 13, and since then active COVID-19 cases and the positive dropping by nearly half.

Burgum said while there are many factors that played a role in the drop in cases, he said hospitalizations and health care capacity are still too high. Going on to say that December and January are amongst the highest in hospitalization demand.

However, Burgum said, “these are not forever,” noting that the state should have a few tranches of the vaccine within the state by the next expiration date.

Burgum also extended an executive order limiting bar, restaurant, and ballroom capacity to Jan. 8.

Burgum said the reason for the earlier deadline on the order than the mask mandate was to give the hospitality sector some relief following the busier times of year.

High School activities, which were also limited by the order, will be allowed to continue as their executive order expires on Monday.

