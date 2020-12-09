North Dakota involved in election suit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has joined 16 other states in supporting a suit filed to the Supreme Court to delay the appointment of presidential electors from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The suit, originally filed by the state of Texas, claims the four states acted unconstitutionally when they changed their election laws. It also says that any changes by state executives or judicial branches open state elections up to potential fraud in the future, and that only state legislatures can make laws that involve how state appoint their presidential electors.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenejhem said the state joined the suit because only the Supreme Court is able to decide cases among the states under the Constitution.

Stenejhem’s full statement: “Only the US Supreme Court can ultimately decide cases of controversy among the states under our Constitution. That is why we have joined the state of Missouri and other states asking the Justices to hear and decide the case recently filed by Texas. We have asked the Court to consider the merits of Texas’ case before the Electoral College meets on Monday.”

