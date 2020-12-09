Advertisement

Minot City Council endorses proposed Chamber-MADC merger with vote

MADC
MADC(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a motion to accept the merger between Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation at Monday night’s regular meeting.

The vote was unanimous.

Ballots were sent out to members of the Chamber and Investors of the MADC last week to cast their votes on the merger.

Interim City Manager David Lakefield said the city has a seat on both boards and will get two votes.

“I did receive two ballots, and the assumption is one is for voting because we’re a member of the chamber and also one because we are a member of MADC,” said Lakefield.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said the merger is meant to help better utilize resources between the organizations.

