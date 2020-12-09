Minot animal shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Oklahoma kill shelter

MINOT, N.D. – As part of their biggest rescue operation to date, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter saved 33 dogs from a kill shelter in Oklahoma.

The truck pulled in Saturday to drop off the furry friends.

Volunteers cleaned them up and checked them in, and now they’re out in foster homes just in time for the holidays. All of these dogs are up for adoption.

“All of them were actually very, very sweet. I was very impressed with their demeanors when they did get off the truck. You never quite know what you’re getting when they spend that long in the back of a vehicle,” said Sarah Brosseau, Animal Health assistant director.

