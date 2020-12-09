Advertisement

Minot animal shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Oklahoma kill shelter

Hounds rescued in time for the Holidays
Hounds rescued in time for the Holidays(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As part of their biggest rescue operation to date, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter saved 33 dogs from a kill shelter in Oklahoma.

The truck pulled in Saturday to drop off the furry friends.

Volunteers cleaned them up and checked them in, and now they’re out in foster homes just in time for the holidays. All of these dogs are up for adoption.

“All of them were actually very, very sweet. I was very impressed with their demeanors when they did get off the truck. You never quite know what you’re getting when they spend that long in the back of a vehicle,” said Sarah Brosseau, Animal Health assistant director.

For more information, or to find out how to adopt go here.

Your News Leader will have more on this story on the Evening Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
Midco experiencing cable issues affecting four states
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles name Jalen Hurts as new starting quarterback

Latest News

Watford City nursing home
Volunteers create Christmas wonderland for nursing home residents
Threatening email sent to NDSU President for involvement in Black Lives Matter protests
Price
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Price
Increasing Energy
Increasing Energy