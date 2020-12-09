Advertisement

Majettes’ Paige Ackerman signs with Minot State Hockey

Paige Ackerman
Paige Ackerman(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High’s Paige Ackerman will be staying home to play her college career.

She signed with Minot State Wednesday afternoon to join a team that’s consistently competed at the ACHA National Tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring a local talent as strong as Paige into the program. Paige brings a combination of speed, physicality and aggression to the back end and will make an impact right out of the gate,” said Ryan Miner, Beavers Head Coach.

Ackerman and the Majettes open the 2020-21 season with a home game against Williston Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths
Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs
Bismarck City Attorney files harassment claims
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 7.5% daily rate; 6,085 tests, 473 positive, 16 deaths
Midco experiencing cable issues affecting four states

Latest News

Jersey Selzler
Velva’s Jersey Selzler commits to MSU Moorhead football
Demon boys basketball
Demons boys basketball season preview
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles name Jalen Hurts as new starting quarterback
Troy Martyniuk
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Troy Martyniuk