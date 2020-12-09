Majettes’ Paige Ackerman signs with Minot State Hockey

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High’s Paige Ackerman will be staying home to play her college career.

She signed with Minot State Wednesday afternoon to join a team that’s consistently competed at the ACHA National Tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring a local talent as strong as Paige into the program. Paige brings a combination of speed, physicality and aggression to the back end and will make an impact right out of the gate,” said Ryan Miner, Beavers Head Coach.

Ackerman and the Majettes open the 2020-21 season with a home game against Williston Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

