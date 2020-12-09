Advertisement

Heitkamp passed over for Ag Secretary

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to multiple news outlets, President-Elect Joe Biden selected former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to retain his old job in January.

Vilsack served in this post under President Barack Obama and is also a former governor of Iowa.

This selection had been closely followed by much of the nation, and had been a point of debate within the Democratic Party up to this point. Many in the party argued that the selection should be someone from outside the Midwest, as it has a tendency to be filled by.

Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has been a rumored possibility for the job. When asked about her thoughts on the position and her candidacy, she regularly said she would help the Biden administration and transition team however she could.

A spokeswoman for Heitkamp said: “Senator Heitkamp congratulates Secretary Vilsack on his expected nomination. Senator Heitkamp has spent her career addressing the challenges facing rural America and lifting up struggling families and communities. Her work will absolutely continue. As she has said, she is willing to help President-elect Biden in any way she can, that makes sense for the incoming administration and that makes sense for her.”

