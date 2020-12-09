Demons boys basketball season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After winning the WDA title last season, the Bismarck Demons are back in the gym preparing for another run at the title.

Last season, head coach Jordan Wilhelm implemented a new playing style for the program. That approach was not a one year deal.

“We made the decision last year and it wasn’t just for a year, it was going to be a culture change and a program change from the seniors on our varsity all the way down to the seventh grade. We are running the same system from seventh grade all the way through 12th and it’s not something that is going to change anytime soon. We need to do our best to take it up a notch now like we want to play faster, we want to score more points a game we want to average more steals per game,” Wilhelm said. "

The new system was a hit from the start.

“I’ll be honest, our first game of the season against Fargo North I was more nervous for that game in a non-conference game than just about any game in my career because we didn’t know what to expect, you know, your first game in a new system and I didn’t know how the seniors would take to it because when you are a senior and play in the same system for three years, things change and you don’t know what to expect. But our first game of the year last year at Fargo North we broke our school record in scoring,” Wilhelm explained.

Basketball practice looks a lot different this year. Players are performing drills with masks on but they will do whatever it takes to have a season.

“I think we are all just happy to be playing especially after the mask mandate we thought it might be a possibility that we get to play this season but we are just happy we have the opportunity and chance to compete this year. I think we are looking good. We returned a lot from last year but we also lost quite a few key role players but so far it looks pretty good,” senior Max Tschosik said.

The Demons start their season in Mandan on Dec. 15.

