Counselors say the pandemic’s impact on mental health will last well beyond the virus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in North Dakota, and numbers here are well above the national average.

Data from the CDC is about two years behind, so it’s difficult to get an accurate picture of today’s numbers. But health experts say they’ve been dealing with more people expressing suicidal thoughts.

Anita Dusek and Gayle Caldwell know all too well the deep wound left behind from a completed suicide.

“It impacts your life more than you know. So, I have been on a journey since then to find my peace or to find something that makes it livable to go on,” said New Salem resident Anita Dusek.

Dusek’s father, Clark, completed suicide when he was 74.

Dusek’s family lost a husband, parent, grandfather, and great-grandfather when Clark died.

“You never feel the same. You don’t trust, because now this has hit your family. This has hit your life. There’s so much sadness and grief and so many questions,” Dusek said.

Caldwell lost someone she never thought she would to suicide: her happy, vivacious brother, Scott.

“He was just an amazing person and it has affected my family terribly. But, we have gotten, hopefully, closer at being able to talk about things better,” said Baldwin resident Gayle Caldwell.

Counselor Val Meyers says the isolation 2020 brought with it is leaving many people vulnerable.

“We have the increased risk right now because of loneliness. We’re not used to it. We are social beings. We like to be with people, and we like routine and structure. When we don’t have that and we don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Meyers said.

Meyers says it’s impossible to get an accurate picture of the massive impact suicide has, due to unreported and outdated stats. However, she warns of the increase she’s seen firsthand.

“Pre-pandemic, in my clinic, we would have maybe one patient every other month with suicide ideation. And now we’re getting them daily,” Meyers said.

Meyers says the impacts on mental health won’t end with the pandemic. She says it will take years of work to reverse the damage.

Meyers says the pandemic has created so much stress among all of us that it might be hard to find time to speak with others about their problems. She says you can make a big difference by reaching out to a few people a day to let them know you miss them and they matter to you.

