City of Minot employees impacted by COVID trending downward

MINOT, N.D. – Interim City Manager David Lakefield gave an update on city staff COVID positives and quarantines which appear to be trending down.

Lakefield said three weeks ago roughly 40 city employees were either out with COVID or in quarantine.

This week that number is down to 11, nine of which are in quarantine, and two of which are positives.

Nearly 30 staff are also working from home during the pandemic.

“A number of those that are able to or that have underlying conditions that make them susceptible are working remotely,” said Lakefield.

Lakefield also said three staff are out sick with non-COVID-related issues.

