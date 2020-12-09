Businesses near border react to loss of income from Canadian travelers

BOTTINEAU, N.D. - Non-essential travel over the U.S.-Canada border has been closed since March due to the pandemic, and access will remain closed for the time being.

That means it’s been nine months since businesses along the border have seen the tourist dollars they’re used to bringing in.

For Bottineau store owner Julie Mears, this has been quite a year for business.

“It’s twofold, it’s a marketing nightmare and it’s a commerce nightmare,” said Mears, who owns The Golden Rule.

Laying just beyond the border, the city of Bottineau is used to receiving plenty of Canadian guests. But now, due to extended border closures those visitors and those dollars aren’t there.

“They used to come down in chartered busses and take part in our downtown area, we’re missing that. Our local economy is definitely affected by our loss of Canadians,” said Kelly Beaver, Bottineau Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Mears said advertising, product ordering and shipping are other things being affected. After a customer’s package ordered in summer was found in Canadian customs she had a decision to make.

“We stopped shipping to Canada which is unfortunate because we’ve had a few inquiries about being able to ship up there. Because they know who we are because they’ve either been in the store or they’ve liked what we have to offer but the shipping is not working for Canada,” said Mears.

Staff at other shops in the area like Turtle Mountain Floral and Gift shop said local consumers have shown plenty of support from the start of the pandemic.

“People wanted to shop. So, they came locally instead of going out of town they stayed in town and we had a lot of shoppers in. Did a lot of flowers and now with Christmas we’ve had, I would say a good season,” Gail Vandal, store owner.

Overall businesses said they’re ready to keep moving forward.

“We are having the attitude of let’s get back to those 2019 numbers, call 2020 what it was and start fresh,” said Mears.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced another extension of border closures on his Twitter account in late November.

Non-essential travel will remain restricted until at least Dec. 21.

You can connect to the city of Bottineau on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

