You will now need to pay a surcharge if you refinance your home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Reserve has been slashing interest rates since the start of the pandemic and they are at historic lows. This means mortgage rates have been slowly dropping as well and it might be a good time to consider refinancing your home.

However, if you do so, there is an extra surcharge you’ll need to pay.

Refinancing your mortgage basically means that you are trading in your old mortgage for a new one-- and possibly a new, lower balance. But now, federally-backed home mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are tacking on an extra charge for people who refinance.

The organizations announced that they’re charging an additional 0.5% fee on refinanced mortgages due to “market and economic uncertainty” caused by the pandemic.

“If your rate is already low, then that 0.5% charge might not make sense. But, if your interest rate is high then if you ultimately save on your interest rate, you’re saving on your payment. So, the best way for you to know if it makes sense for you to refinance, is talk to an expert,” said Anytime Mortgage Mortgage Broker Tanya Decker.

Under the new structure, refinanced loans with balances below $125,000 will be exempt from the 0.5% fee.

If you’re unsure whether refinancing would benefit you, contact your local mortgage broker.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.