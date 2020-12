BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a great holiday event and all proceeds go to wonderful causes. It’s the “Winter Wonderland” event going on Dec. 8 and for the next few Tuesday’s at Touchmark on West Century.

Destiny Sisk is the resident services director at Touchmark and she’s joining us to give us all the details.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.