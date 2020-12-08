Voters decide on reorganizing districts 1 and 8

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voters in school districts 1 and 8 are deciding Tuesday whether or not to reorganize and combine their school districts.

On one hand, it will lower the cost per household to build new schools, but some District 8 residents are hesitant about their property taxes increasing.

Others say it will be good to unite the community and ensure District 8 students have a high school to attend.

Not many people showed up to the polls Tuesday, but instead sent in absentee ballots; more than 2,000 of them.

My biggest interest right now is what it’s going to do to our taxes, because every year our taxes go up,” said District 8 voter David Puckett

If the reorganization vote does pass, for a $100,000 home, property taxes would increase by about $50 to a total of $427 in District 8 and decrease by about $50 to a total of $516 in District 1 according to the reorganization plan. Some people say they’re not voting based on taxes.

“I think it’s a good idea to combine the two just for the community. I think it’s just a good thing for the community and for the kids,” said District 1 voter Traci Kornkven.

“I was personally one that annexed in about five years ago, and now my neighbors are all in a different district than me. So, for carpooling reasons, just to be a community all together,” added District 1 voter Jade Bohannon.

Both districts 1 and 8 will have to pass the reorganization vote separately for it to become official.

Voting at the Williston ARC ends at 7 p.m., and poll workers estimate that the results will be available around 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.