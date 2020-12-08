Advertisement

Two suspects wanted in Bismarck drive-by shooting

By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck men are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that police say happened on Dec. 2 on South 16th Street.

Eighteen-year-old Dayson Lawrence and Chaseson Stagl are wanted for attempted murder.

Bismarck Police say Stagl and the victim had gotten in an argument and were meeting to fight.

Police say Stagl, Lawrence and two women drove to the victims location and began firing a handgun and BB gun at him and his vehicle.

As Stagle and Lawrence drove away, officers say they continued to shoot at the victim.

The victim told officers he was shot by the BB gun four times.

Officers found multiple bullet holes in the victims vehicle and spent shells in the roadway.

