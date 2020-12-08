Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 11.2%* Tuesday. There are 337 currently hospitalized (+33 change) due to COVID. Out of 4,617 tests, 586 were positive. There were 30 new deaths (1064 total). 4,774 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 12.7%.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,617 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,193,850 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

586 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

85,688 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

11.18% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,774 - Total Active Cases

+16 Individuals from Yesterday

2,287 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (561 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

79,849 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 1,533 of the recovered individuals reported are due to the antigen tests being added.

337 – Currently Hospitalized

+33 - Individuals from yesterday

30 – New Deaths*** (1,064 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that 19 of the 30 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend. The extra 12 deaths reflected in the total number from yesterday reflects the addition of the deaths of individuals who died and tested positive with an antigen test (see the bullets above).

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 90s from Renville County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Woman in her 90s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 8

· Benson County - 6

· Bottineau County – 2

· Bowman County - 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 99

· Cass County – 165

· Dickey County – 8

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 2

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 23

· Grant County - 1

· Griggs County - 2

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County - 2

· McHenry County – 5

· McKenzie County - 6

· McLean County – 4

· Morton County – 45

· Mountrail County – 4

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County - 3

· Ramsey County – 21

· Ransom County – 7

· Renville County - 2

· Richland County - 17

· Rolette County – 12

· Sargent County – 10

· Sheridan County - 1

· Stark County – 11

· Stutsman County – 30

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 4

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 52

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 15

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

