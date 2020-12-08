Teachers weigh in on pandemic’s impact on students’ education

MINOT, N.D. – Successfully educating future generations during a pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges we’ve faced. Having to learn at home or going back-and-forth from in-person to distance learning has affected students at all grade levels.

That raises the question, with almost a full year of adapting education, are educators worried about their students falling behind?

When the pandemic first began, many teachers, including Miranda Styborski, worried about students falling behind due to the countless changes to learning.

“When we went into quarantine, we were afraid of that. I remember one of the big things in the staff, we were not going to get enough information out, and everything like that,” said Miranda Styborski, a teacher at Erik Ramstad.

The transition from in person learning to distance learning does not come easily to all.

“Some kids do okay when they are at home working online, and some kids really do struggle. Whether they can’t really connect at home or whether they just need a little more support and don’t have that,” said Lauren Wood, another teacher at Erik Ramstad.

With almost a year into teaching during a pandemic, educators said they have seen some impact on grades, but it’s expected.

“Do I worry that my kids aren’t getting everything they need this year because of going distance and coming back and me having to maybe cut things from the curriculum that I wouldn’t normally do? Yeah, I worry about that a little bit, but I think the main focus should be that we have kids in school,” said Wood.

Others said they do not fear that their students are going to fall behind.

“I don’t think it’s a fear that is going to be a problem. Like I said, I think it’s going to make us stronger and it’s going to encourage independent work. And the students who don’t do well with independent, they reach out and if we can see they are struggling, we reach out,” said Styborski.

Shaping the upcoming generations in more ways than one.

Moving into the spring semester, educators at Eric Ramstad Middle School said that they are ready to adapt to whatever changes lay ahead and are confident they will be able to do so successfully. They say they hope that all students can safely return to their classrooms in person soon.

