Sylvan Learning offers online tutoring amid pandemic

By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sylvan Learning has implemented online tutoring amid this pandemic.

The same certified teachers that staff all the in-person programs are also teaching live online sessions to kids via zoom and the company’s platform.

“I think our families have appreciated the flexibility in being able to participate with Sylvan either which way, being able to be continuous with kids. Kids need that continuity to be successful,” said owner of Sylvan Learning in Bismarck, Kari Weigel.

Those looking to find out more information can do so by calling 701-223-0010.

