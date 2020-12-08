Students shop away at the Beulah Elementary Christmas Store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While most parents take care of Christmas shopping for their kids while they’re at school, Beulah Elementary School students are taking time out of their school day to buy gifts for their parents.

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at the Beulah Elementary Christmas Store.

The goal of the store is to help bring holiday cheer and teach kids about money.

Counting their dollars to make sure they have enough money to buy what they need isn’t the only thing students took away from this shopping spree.

“My mom likes polish, nail polish,” said first grader Landon Whipps.

Thinking about others is a part of the mission as well.

“Snow globe, because my mom loves Christmas and it like snows down from the sky and stuff and it has a snow man,” said kindergartener Grayson Roth.

Students can buy items ranging from 50 cent to $5, and each student was given $15 to $20 from their parents to spend.

“Because my dad likes flashlights and my mom likes cups for her coffee,” said kindergartener Hollis Senske.

The Christmas store is also a fundraiser.

All proceeds go to the Beulah Education Foundation to provide grants for the school district.

“So the schools are able to request for things. The elementary school has gotten golf kits and other schools have gotten STEM items and it’s just a really good program,” said Beulah Education Foundation vice president Ashley Nordstrom.

The Beulah Education Foundation has been setting up this Christmas store for more than 35 years.

Over 1,400 items were donated by parents, and students will have the opportunity to shop through Thursday.

