Santa makes virtual calls to kids in North Dakota

By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Like many of us these days, Santa is working from home this holiday season and is making virtual calls.

Santa’s logging on to the computer every night to make video calls to kids around the state to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Ten months ago, Santa, never thought he’d spend his holiday at home, in his basement.

“Not then no, but the closer we got toward the end of the year it became more apparent. Yeah, this may or may not go,” said Santa.

“Do you want to see my tree?” asked one of the children.

“I wanted to give them the opportunity to have a more normal Christmas,” said Santa.

Although the appearances are through a web cam, Santa says some things never change. “The look on their face makes it worthwhile,” said Santa.

To schedule a virtual visit with Santa, you can send a direct message to Doris Day on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doris.boepple/

