Rapid COVID testing coming to some longterm care facilities

MINOT, N.D. – First District leadership confirmed Monday night at City Council that some longterm care providers will start conducting rapid COVID tests.

Health officials said they will start using rapid tests as one method of testing at assisted living facilities that test twice a week.

Lisa Clute with First District said Binax testing is also being utilized to test public school staff and is about 46% accurate when detecting negatives, but much more correct at identifying positives.

She said she hopes the testing will allow for more data to be gathered on rapid test performance.

“They will be monitoring and trying to get some better information on if that Binax test is performing better than the original test were showing on it, and that’s everybody’s hope,” said Clute.

The rapid testing could also mean fewer tests run through state testing labs.

