Philadelphia Eagles name Jalen Hurts as new starting quarterback

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Philadelphia Eagles have named Jalen Hurts as its new starting quarterback.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.” – Coach Pederson — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carson Wentz will backup Hurts this Sunday when the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints.

Wentz was replaced by Hurts on Sunday during the Eagles 16-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Wentz had 6 completions for 79 yards against the Packers and was also sacked four times.

