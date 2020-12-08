Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles name Jalen Hurts as new starting quarterback

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Philadelphia Eagles have named Jalen Hurts as its new starting quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carson Wentz will backup Hurts this Sunday when the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints.

Wentz was replaced by Hurts on Sunday during the Eagles 16-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Wentz had 6 completions for 79 yards against the Packers and was also sacked four times.

