Advertisement

Minot Symphony Orchestra takes holiday concert online

MSO
MSO(Minot Symphony Orchestra / Anderson Family)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The show will go on for the Minot Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday show, but it will have a different feel due to the pandemic.

Following in the path of other concerts going virtual, the MSO’s “Home for the Holidays” is a more accurate title than you might think.

This year’s holiday performances will be coming to you not only from the stage, but from the musicians homes to yours. For its 2020 holiday concert, the Minot Symphony Orchestra chose to downsize.

“It’s fun, it’s a nice chance to get to do something together for the holidays and we really miss playing in the hall, so it’s a nice opportunity,” said performer Danica Rumney.

Instead of having a full or even half-sized orchestra as with concert’s past, “Home for the Holidays” will feature individual ensembles with orchestra members, and for some, their families.

“We were asked if we could to volunteer five to nine minutes, little segments of times in family groupings so I arranged a couple of duets for myself and my daughter,” said performer Jon Rumney.

Home for the holidays will be streamed virtually, and while you’ll be in watching from the comforts of your home, performers will be playing from theirs. Performers said they were able to gather around and get creative with their pieces.

“All six of us got together on Saturday and we recorded a unique version of the Ukrainian Bell Carol with lyrics rewritten in honor of Covid in kind of a jazz style,” said performer Dr. Erik Anderson.

Keeping Christmas traditions alive during COVID-19.

More than 10 holiday filled ensembles will be making their way to a screen near you on Dec. 12.

The concert will be streamed one time only on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets on the Minot Symphony Orchestra website.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 4,824 tests, 365 positive, 9 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
Surveillance video of two men stealing ATM machine
Two suspects break-in to LaMoure County gas station, rip out ATM with tow rope
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Two suspects wanted in Bismarck drive-by shooting
Two suspects wanted in Bismarck drive-by shooting
COVID-19 vaccine
CHI St. Alexius staff says Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are ethical
US $100 bills
You will now need to pay a surcharge if you refinance your home
Mail Order Medication Investigation
Mail order medication investigation