Minot Symphony Orchestra takes holiday concert online

MINOT, N.D. – The show will go on for the Minot Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday show, but it will have a different feel due to the pandemic.

Following in the path of other concerts going virtual, the MSO’s “Home for the Holidays” is a more accurate title than you might think.

This year’s holiday performances will be coming to you not only from the stage, but from the musicians homes to yours. For its 2020 holiday concert, the Minot Symphony Orchestra chose to downsize.

“It’s fun, it’s a nice chance to get to do something together for the holidays and we really miss playing in the hall, so it’s a nice opportunity,” said performer Danica Rumney.

Instead of having a full or even half-sized orchestra as with concert’s past, “Home for the Holidays” will feature individual ensembles with orchestra members, and for some, their families.

“We were asked if we could to volunteer five to nine minutes, little segments of times in family groupings so I arranged a couple of duets for myself and my daughter,” said performer Jon Rumney.

Home for the holidays will be streamed virtually, and while you’ll be in watching from the comforts of your home, performers will be playing from theirs. Performers said they were able to gather around and get creative with their pieces.

“All six of us got together on Saturday and we recorded a unique version of the Ukrainian Bell Carol with lyrics rewritten in honor of Covid in kind of a jazz style,” said performer Dr. Erik Anderson.

Keeping Christmas traditions alive during COVID-19.

More than 10 holiday filled ensembles will be making their way to a screen near you on Dec. 12.

The concert will be streamed one time only on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets on the Minot Symphony Orchestra website.

