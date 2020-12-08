Minot looking ahead to road projects

MINOT, N.D. – Every year the North Dakota Department of Transportation updates the list of projects for the next four years to help them line up the funding for the state’s roadways.

A mill and overlay project for Burdick Expressway is just one of the projects on the DOT’s plan for the next four years and opinions are split on the roads.

“I’m finding it really quite good. I think our crews, our street crews are really, for the most part they’re doing a great job,” said Nellie Edwards, Minot.

“It’s ok. It can always be better. There are always more roads to fix than there is money to go around,” Justin Thurn, Minot.

That project will cost $2.1 million and the city will pay 40%.

“We want to make sure that we get to our roadways early enough and often enough to do any kind of preventative maintenance type projects also that will keep them in good condition for a longer period of time,” said Chad Beggs, DOT engineer.

Every year the Department of Transportation updates their outline for the future. Engineers with the Minot District said it’s part of their effort to improve safety on the road.

“There’s a lot of safety improvements that have been going on. You can see them all around, and I think it’s helping,” said Thurn.

The Burdick project is expected to start this spring. They ask people to drive carefully around construction.

The total estimate in the next four years is $175,461,000 in the Minot District.

