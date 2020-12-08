Advertisement

Minot business gives back to community

Central Avenue Variety
Central Avenue Variety(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – One downtown Minot businessman is making use of his old inventory by giving back to the community.

Central Avenue Variety owner Dale Ganske has been in business for a little over 20 years, leaving him with an abundance of storage.

This year he decided to offer some of it to the community by giving away a variety of items. That includes more than 150 pairs of shoes and dozens of picture frames, as well as local ice cream coupons and pizza vouchers. He said he hopes it’s something that inspires others to give back this time of year as well.

“I’ve got other folks, since I have been here a long time, that own businesses, and we’ll see what we can get together and see if we can continue this on,” said Ganske.

Ganske asks that the public limit themselves to two items so that others can also get something.

The items will sit outside the store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.2% daily rate; 4,824 tests, 365 positive, 9 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 11.2% daily rate; 4,617 tests, 586 positive, 30 deaths
Wentz benched during Eagles game against Packers
Surveillance video of two men stealing ATM machine
Two suspects break-in to LaMoure County gas station, rip out ATM with tow rope
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Mandan Businesses
Businesses continue to open and expand in Mandan
Beulah Christmas
Students shop away at the Beulah Elementary Christmas Store
Envirothon
Envirothon works through pandemic
Vaccine
Nurses react to impending rollout of COVID vaccine