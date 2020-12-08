Minot business gives back to community

MINOT, N.D. – One downtown Minot businessman is making use of his old inventory by giving back to the community.

Central Avenue Variety owner Dale Ganske has been in business for a little over 20 years, leaving him with an abundance of storage.

This year he decided to offer some of it to the community by giving away a variety of items. That includes more than 150 pairs of shoes and dozens of picture frames, as well as local ice cream coupons and pizza vouchers. He said he hopes it’s something that inspires others to give back this time of year as well.

“I’ve got other folks, since I have been here a long time, that own businesses, and we’ll see what we can get together and see if we can continue this on,” said Ganske.

Ganske asks that the public limit themselves to two items so that others can also get something.

The items will sit outside the store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.