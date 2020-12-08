Advertisement

Midco experiencing cable issues affecting four states

(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Midco Cable customers in North and South Dakota, Minnesota and Kansas started experiencing issues Tuesday morning.

“Some of our video customers’ cable boxes are giving a “not authorized” message. It is impacting HD digital boxes, and our team is working to pinpoint the problem. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to fix the issue,” said Paige Pearson Meyer, Midco director of corporate communications.

As of 11:15 a.m. CDT, the issues were still being worked on. No timeline on when the issue will be resolved.

