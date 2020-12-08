Mail order medication investigation

An important story for the estimated 26 million Americans who get prescription medications mailed straight to their homes.

Over the past year, NBC News has investigated the stories of patients across the country who’ve experienced problems with mail-order pharmacies -- crushed pills, broken vials, and more.

While getting prescriptions delivered is convenient and cost effective for many, one woman says it can also be a source of fear and frustration.

Her teen daughter, Sophie, has been on medication to treat cystic fibrosis since she was a baby, but they noticed a decline in Sophie’s health after taking medicine that had arrived on a truck without air conditioning and would sometimes sit for hours on their porch without delivery notification. They believe the exposure made the meds less effective.

Tuesday night on Nightly News, NBC’s Cynthia McFadden goes inside one of the largest mail-order pharmacies in the country.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.